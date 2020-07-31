Express Your Right to Vote With These Face Masks

Though the pandemic is still top of mind, the upcoming election is starting to turn tides. In a marriage of both important historic moments, vote face masks are the product you should be adding to your carts.

Available from a mix of retailers like Redbubble, Beau Ties of Vermont and more, these masks display messages circulating around the upcoming election and your right to vote. They vary in price from $12 to $15 with a variety of silhouettes and prints to best suit your taste.

Top options are made from soft, dual-layered polyester with elasticated ear straps in addition to designs with carbon activated filters for purified breathing; other masks utilize lightweight “Ice Silk” fabric that sits softly on the skin and offers breathable moisture-wicking capabilities. Plus, they are all washable and wearable for continuous use from now until the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.

Watch on FN

Below, find a selection of effective face masks that promote your right to vote.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Beau Ties of Vermont Ballot Face Mask, $12.

Vote face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

To Buy: Redbubble Vote Blue Face Mask, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: OVX Vote Outdoor Face Mask, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

To Buy: Redbubble Register. Show Up. Vote. Face Mask, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Fyedelity Vote Face Mask, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

To Buy: Redbubble Vote Print Pattern Face Mask, $13.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.