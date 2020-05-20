Vera Bradley Transforms Its Signature Prints Into Face Masks

Fans of Vera Bradley’s classic bags and accessories can now shop face masks made with its signature prints.

The brand is offering a series of protective face masks made from 100% cotton fabric, the same material as its purses and duffels. The masks sell individually for $8, coming in 12 different patterns at VeraBradley.com.

These non-medical masks fit softly across your nose and mouth for breathable wear. The dual-layered construction allows for the implementation of a disposable filter, which the brand also sells separately for $3 for a 2-pack. Completed with adjustable ear straps securing the mask, these products are a bold and colorful way to keep yourself and others safe during the current health crisis.

In addition to providing for-sale masks, Vera Bradley also is set to partner with local health officials to create medical-grade face masks and other wearable items for doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. Through May 31, the brand also will donate 5% of its net sales from the new cotton face masks to go towards the American Nurses Foundation’s response fund, providing direct financial assistance to nurses as well as supporting their mental health.

With their production of masks, Vera Bradley joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide an effective barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

To keep yourself safe, shop Vera Bradley’s masks along with a few top on-sale picks from the brand.

Vera Bradley's face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

To Buy: Vera Bradley Face Mask in Twilight Paisley, $8.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

To Buy: Vera Bradley Face Mask in Vintage Floral, $8.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

To Buy: Vera Bradley Face Mask in Blueberry Blooms, $8.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

To Buy: Vera Bradley Tote in Raspberry Medallion, $70 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

To Buy: Vera Bradley Cosmetic Bag in Deep Night Paisley, $42 (was $60).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.