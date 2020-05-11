Vans’ Cross Strap Sandals Offer a Sophisticated, Modern Spin on the Sandal Slide

Just in time for spring, Vans has introduced a new sandal slide.

The Costa Mesa, Calif.-based label today introduced its Cross Strap Sandal, a new silhouette that is meant to challenge the traditional notion of what a sandal could be.

The shoe features premium leather and synthetic suede-backed cross straps, which are embossed with Vans’ classic logo. For comfort, the sandal slides boast an UltraCush footbed. Completing the look is a rubber sawtooth tread bottom, made with water-based inks and glues. The Vans Cross Strap Sandal is available to shop now on the Vans’ website with a $55 price tag. The shoes are offered in an all-black colorway as well as a black-and-white option.

CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Vans Cross Strap Sandal, $55.

According to Vans, the Cross Strap Sandal represents a new generation of Vans Surf, which is also reflected in its current roster of young riders such as Karina Rozunko.

Vans was founded in 1966 by brothers Paul and Jim Van Doren under the name Van Doren Rubber Company. What made the label unique in its early days was that it manufactured footwear on premise and sold shoes directly to the public. While it is best known as a skatewear brand, Vans has expanded to encompass surf as well as other action sports such as BMX, snowboarding and motocross. Its shoes are today sold in 86 countries across the world, and the brand has upwards of 2,000 retail units including owned, concession and partnership doors. Vans is owned by VF. Corp, which is also parent to Timberland, The North Face and more.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.