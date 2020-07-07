Urban Outfitters’ Face Masks Offer a Playful Twist on Protective Style

Urban Outfitters’ face masks are the answer to all your safe yet stylish outfit needs.

The retailer offers a series of protective face coverings both from their own line of products as well as from a series of top brands. Coming in a mix of silhouettes and colorways, these face masks from UO, Smoko, Chinatown Market and more retail from $8 to $19 at UrbanOutfitters.com.

Urban Outfitters’ own collection of face masks features a pleated design with straps that tie behind the head and neck for comfortable wear. Available in both solid and floral prints, these on-sale products use soft cotton for breathability with a touch of spandex for stretch. The brand also announced it will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each mask to the American Nurses Foundation’s response fund, providing nurses with financial support as well as mental health resources and informational assistance in the face of the pandemic.

Other masks available at the retailer include sustainably-made upcycled masks from Urban Renewal that employ ventilated linen and ECOVERO, a fiber formed from renewable wood. Additional protective products range from Desert Dreamer’s standout 100% cotton silhouettes to Smoko’s bubble tea-inspired mask designs and Chinatown Market’s street style masks.

With its production of masks, Urban Outfitters joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. Face masks provide an effective barrier when social distancing cannot be maintained. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms.

Get in on all the Urban Outfitters’ face mask action by shopping FN’s top picks from the retailer ahead.

To Buy: Urban Outfitters Printed Face Mask, $8 (was $12).

To Buy: Urban Renewal ECOVERO Face Mask Set, $18.

To Buy: Desert Dreamer Reusable Face Mask, $8 (was $12).

To Buy: Smoko Reusable Face Mask, $15.

To Buy: Chinatown Market x Smiley Reusable Face Mask, $19.

