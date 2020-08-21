Ugg Releases ‘Sundae’ Pack for a Sweet 12×12 Campaign

While Ugg is best known for its cozy footwear, the brand released its CA805 x Sundae sneaker today, inspired by the cool summer treat. The shoes dropped in two different colorways, including a white and red style as well as a black and yellow model. The launches are part of Ugg’s 12×12 sneaker program, an initiative for which the brand releases new themed colorways every month throughout the year.

The sneakers feature unique details including sprinkle-embellished soles, waffle cone-inspired accents, and a melting version of the brand’s logo. They retail for $130 per pair and are available in limited supply on ugg.com.

Ugg’s signature CA805 sneaker is named after the California zip code where the brand’s headquarters are located. Last month, the style was released in the Zip Safari colorway for the July edition of the initiative. It appeared alongside the brand’s Disco slide, Sheena combat boot, and Tasman slipper for Ugg’s pre-fall 2020 campaign.

The entire Sundae pack incorporated an additional two footwear silhouettes. The Fluff Yeah slide and the men’s Tasman style both were released in two and three new colorways, respectively.

Watch on FN

The Fluff Yeah’ is available in a yellow/multi colorway and a black/yellow option. They retail for $100 per pair. The Tasman Sundae model was released yellow/multi, black/yellow, and white/red colorways, and each sell for $120.

Shop these styles below.