Ugg’s Pride Collection Includes New Disco Platforms and Rainbow Slides

Ugg is celebrating all things love and pride with its newest collection just in time for Pride Month.

The Ugg all-gender Pride 2020 collection debuts a new platform Disco Checker slide in addition to re-releasing its rainbow Fluff Yeah slides from the Deckers Brands-owned company’s 2019 collection. The Disco slide comes in three bold colorways and is available now at Ugg.com for $110 while the bright Fluff Yeah slides retail for $100 in men’s and women’s sizing on the brand’s website.

Ugg Pride Disco Checker slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Actor and activist Tommy Dorfman will be featured as the lead for the campaign; the star also serves as the host for the brand’s Ugg Pride “Prom For All” event on May 15, giving all high schoolers a virtual prom experience complete with a beauty tutorial by makeup artist to the stars Kali Kennedy as well as a styling session by celebrity stylist Chris Horan. There will also be a special guest appearance by Shangela in addition to performances by FLETCHER and DJ Jonjon Battles. (Click here to find out how to watch the special).

Ugg’s 2019 LGBTQ Pride Month collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To commemorate the new capsule, the brand will be donating $125,000 to GLAAD, a nonprofit organization working to increase advance acceptance and LGBTQ+ equality, support the organization’s culture-changing programs, including the GLAAD Media Institute.

“This was our fourth year hosting ‘PROUD Prom’ with Pacific Pride Foundation. We chose to shoot our #UGGPRIDE campaign here this year to showcase real, bold and wonderful individuals celebrating prom in a safe and welcoming environment, and with other allies of the brand and LGBTQ+ activists like Tommy Dorfman,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle for Deckers Brands. “We wanted to express that there is a beauty in what makes you different and that you should never feel the need to apologize for who or what you love.”

Shop all the colorful styles from Ugg’s Pride 2020 collection below.

