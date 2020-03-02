Ugg Celebrates International Women’s Day With a Campaign Supporting Workplace Equality

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Ugg is on a mission to further empower women in the workplace. Inspired by the movement’s #EqualforEqual theme for 2020, it’s partnering with HERproject, a collaborative initiative that celebrates women in the workplace to launch #POWEREDBYHER, Ugg’s new global campaign in support of the movement.

Drawing inspiration from the cause, Ugg has created a video series that features three-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn and artist Claire Tabouret, both who are starring in the spring/summer 2020 Ugg Collective global campaign.

“Once again, we are thrilled to have partnered with HERproject this year,” said Ugg President Andrea O’Donnell. “With #POWEREDBYHER, this year is all about passing on the power, whether through HERproject supply chain trainings, or the sharing of personal experiences of success. Supporting women to accelerate equality on a global level is paramount.”

Wearing styles made in factories that partner with HERproject — the Fluff Yeah sheepskin sandal and LA Cloud Low sneaker — the women share their personal experiences of what success looks like, how they achieved it, and the challenges they’ve had to overcome.

Artist Claire Tabouret in Ugg’s new campaign. CREDIT: Ugg

Additionally, on March 5, Ugg will be hosting a panel discussion with its President Andrea O’Donnell, Crenn, Tabouret and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta. It will be moderated by Harper’s Bazaar at Ugg’s San Francisco store.

Ugg will also work with 50 global industry leaders to tell their stories of women’s empowerment and demonstrate how women helping women advance the equality agenda.

With a $60,000 donation to #HERproject, Ugg is committed to positively impacting the communities where the brand operates. Since its launch, #HERproject has worked in more than 750 workplaces across 14 countries to increase the well-being, confidence and economic potential of more than 850,000 women. Since 2016, Ugg has trained roughly 25,000 women with the goal of 100,000 by 2027.

