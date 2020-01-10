Ugg Says It Sold 100,000 Pairs of Its Slipper-Sandal Hybrids

Looking for the perfect slippers to add to your wardrobe? You may want to consider Ugg’s Fluff Yeah Slide.

According to a representative from the California-based brand, Ugg.com sold 100,000 pairs of the slippers last year, marking them as the brand’s best-selling style of 2019.

The slipper-sandal hybrid debuted in 2018 as the label’s take on a summer-ready option and managed to make Lyst’s 2018 index of the most coveted shoes for women. Since then, it’s been reviewed over 2,400 times on Ugg’s website, earning over 2,100 five-star reviews. Among the positives, customers praise the shoes as “comfortable, durable and stylish.” Shoppers also seem to like them because they “breathe well.”

The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Lantana. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

The all-over shearling style has an open toe and elastic slingback strap adorned with the brand’s name. It’s available in 14 colorways and in sizes for adults, kids, toddlers and babies, with adult sizes retailing for an accesible $100.

Even Hollywood’s elite are fans of the slippers. Gigi Hadid was seen wearing a lime green pair last summer, while Cardi B sported matching Fluff Yeah Slides with her daughter in August.

Gigi Hadid wearing Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides in New York this June. CREDIT: Splash

