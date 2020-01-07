Ugg Launches Boots With Rat-Inspired Ears for Lunar New Year Collection

Ugg joins a roster of brands marking the Chinese New Year with a whimsical collection featuring decorative sheepskin ears inspired by the Year of the Rat. Available on Jan. 17, the collection includes the women’s Classic Mini II CNY at $160, and Alena CNY at $140, while the brand’s Dannie Mini Backpack Sheepskin CNY features in suede, has been updated with a detachable pouch featuring the same details as its footwear counterparts.

The collection is available on Ugg.com and in select retail locations.

Ugg is not the only brand marking the Chinese new year. Moschino is doing a capsule collection of apparel, footwear and accessories featuring cult-favorite cartoon Mickey Rat, while Gucci is partnering with Disney on a Mickey-Mouse Themed Chinese New Year collection including ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, with Mickey’s likeness emblazoned across slippers and sneakers to iPhone cases.

For sneaker lovers, Nike is putting its stamp on a collection that will incorporate designs from the past four “Year of the Rat” cycles onto footwear and apparel pieces that are being released for Nike and Jordan brand.

Another athletic super power, Adidas is continuing its yearly celebrations of the holiday with the release of two special Ultra Boost styles. And, Pharrell Williams and Adidas are celebrating with two limited-edition sneakers by swapping out the Adidas NMD Human Race runner for the Crazy BYW and Solar Hu models, which are decked out in a red and gold color scheme.

