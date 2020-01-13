Ugg Launches Arty Sneaker Collab Series for 2020, Starting With Rat-Inspired Kicks for Chinese New Year

New year, new sneakers.

Ugg is kicking off 2020 with a new initiative, called 12×12, which will see a reinterpretation of the Californian brand’s CA805 sneaker each month throughout the year. All 12 art-inspired designs will be released in partnership with key retailers based around the globe.

First up, Ugg has partnered with sneaker boutique Atmos on shoes inspired by Chinese New Year as we welcome the Year of the Rat. The sneakers, called the CA805 x 2020, pay homage to the humble rodent with a fluffy faux fur upper and a cheeselike lace keeper. The shoes drop at select retailers, including Atmos, on Jan. 17 with a $180 price tag.

Ugg CA805 x 2020 CREDIT: Ugg

Next, Ugg will celebrates Valentine’s Day with the release of the CA805 x Valentine sneaker in February for $150. The shoes channel Los Angeles street art with graffiti-like bleeding heart decals across the upper. The CA805 x Valentine comes in three colorways: red, white and black. Ugg CA805 x Valentine CREDIT: Ugg For March, Ugg is looking to nature with a Yosemite-inspired CA805, the CA805 x Cedar. The shoes come in natural colors with subtle neon accents and will sell for $150. Ugg CA805 x Cedar CREDIT: Ugg “The 12×12 project builds on the success of our popular CA805 sneaker and is a showcase for monthly drops of bold, unique designs and Californian stories,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle for Ugg parent Deckers Brands, in a release. “We are excited to partner with sneaker trailblazers like Atmos and other pinnacle retailers around the world to launch this collection.”

Ugg has yet to announce release dates for the February through December styles, but shoppers can expect product to roll out around mid-month for the rest of the year. Atmos will carry all drops along with other select retailers.

