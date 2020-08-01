Toms and Jennifer Garner Are Behind These Whimsical Shoes Inspired by Baby Food

Toms footwear is on a health kick. The company, known for its socially conscious initiatives, is partnering with organic baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, for a limited-edition capsule collection featuring styles with a whimsical, fruit motif.

The collection focuses on the Toms’ signature Alpargata slip-on for adults and children, a signature of the brand. They feature homespun gingham print uppers and allover apple designs. And, in keeping with Toms commitment to protecting the environment, the shoes are made with 100% organic fabric uppers and linings, as well as green EVA outsoles derived from sugarcane on select styles.

Available beginning today, the shoes retail from $25 to $60 and are sold on Toms.com and in select Toms retail locations.

Both Toms and Once Upon a Farm, are certified B Corporations, businesses that balance purpose and profit that are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment, inspiring the collaboration.

“We’re so proud of this collaboration because it celebrates the values both Toms and Once Upon a Farm share of creating a healthier, happier tomorrow,” said Rose Jones, design director for Toms. “We designed the product to bring the character of both companies to life through the adorable apple-themed print for women and kids”

Helping get the word out about the importance of healthy eating where kids are concerned is actress Jennifer Garner, co-founder and chief brand officer for Once Upon a Farm. According to Garner, her farm roots run deep. The brand uses produce from her family’s farm in Locust Grove, Okla., where her mother grew up and is currently run by her aunt and uncle.

For Toms, the company continues its commitment to supporting peoples’ well-being, an original platform of the company. Today, it dedicates at least one-third of its net annual profits to a giving fund managed by its in-house Giving Team. Shoes and grants are distributed according to an annual investment plan that reflects the needs of the organizations it partners with.

In addition, it is directing one-third of the net profit from each product sold to the Toms COVID-19 Global Giving Fund. For every $3 the company earns, it will donate $1 to the fund.

While Toms founder Blake Mycoskie is no longer with the company, exiting in December 2019 when he ceded control to creditors in a plan for debt relief, he remains focused on a wellness mission with the launch of Madefor, a subscription-box wellness program that with the aid of a team of doctors, scientists and life coaches to pinpoint the practices that make people happier. It features a 10-month program that focuses on 10 healthy habits — ranging from rest and hydration to nature and gratitude — one month at a time. The entire program, which Mycoskie said helps people adopt a “growth mindset,” costs $750; or members could pay a monthly fee of $95.