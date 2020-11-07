Telfar’s Popular ‘Bushwick Birkin’ Bag Is On Amazon After Oprah Added It to Her Favorite Things List 

The “Bushwick Birkin” is now available for purchase on Amazon, and it’s all because of Oprah Winfrey.

On Friday, Winfrey released her 2020 Favorite Things List, which included Telfar’s Medium Shopping Bags, which retails for $202.

The news is especially exciting considering the shopping bags, which range in size from small, medium, and large are all sold out on Telfar.net. While the brand often restocks, it’s usually rare to score a bag as they sell out within minutes.

On Amazon, the bag is available in cream, tan and navy.

While the bag debuted in 2014, it’s been a must-have this year and has been seen on celebrities like Solange, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

The unisex bag has been praised for its affordable price tag as the brand boats it’s “an everyday bag for everyone.”

It is made from faux leather and twill lining. The bag is packaged in a 100% cotton drawstring bag.

Telfar was founded by Telfar Clemens in 2005. In September the highly coveted it bag made Clemens a CFDA winner.

The Brooklyn-based designer won the CFDA’s 2020 Accessories Designer of the Year award, an honor that in recent years has gone to names like Coach’s Stuart Vevers, Proenza Schouler’s Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row.

The designer also has more than just a hit handbag going for him: After a collaboration with Converse last year, Clemens launched his own footwear line at Pitti Uomo in January, with a loafer style and Western-style boots forthcoming this fall. Uggs also announced a new partnership with Telfar for 2021.