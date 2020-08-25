Stance’s Face Masks Are Super Soft & Give Back to Charity, Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stance face masks check just about all the boxes when it comes to searching for the best non-medical coverings in the game.

The fabric face masks not only are available in a variety of styles but are also super comfortable. They’re made from the brand’s super soft Butter Blend, made with sustainably-sourced fabrics like modal and lyocell. The soft, washable covering is also reversible, making the masks versatile and practical.

Originally a sock company, Stance has added non-medical masks to its list of products when COVID-19 started to spread. For each mask purchased, Stance donates a pair of socks to frontline workers through the brand’s “Stance for Scrubs” initiative.

The one size fits all mask comes in several unique styles that will look good on both men and women. Available for $20 online, shoppers should note that these face masks are selling out fast.

Below, take a look at some of the Stance face masks currently available on Stance.com.

Hilo Face Mask

Stance’s Hilo Face Mask is super soft thanks to the brand’s Butter Blend fabric that it uses to make its buttery soft socks and T-shirts. The tropical print mask will look great, no matter the occasion thanks to the neutral colorway.

Solid Face Mask

Stance also makes a solid navy face mask option that features gray Butter Blend fabric on the other side, making it a simple but practical mask shoppers can add to their daily routine.

Aloha Storm Face Mask

Stance has a few fun, tropical prints face masks. The Aloha Storm Face Mask is another island-inspired option from the brand. The reversible style is available for $20 on stance.com.

Mariner St. Face Mask

The Mariner St. Face Mask from Stance is also a great option for shoppers to consider. The solid striped mask is perfect for formal or casual settings.

Hibiscus Smear Face Mask

Add a touch of color with the Hibiscus Smear Face Mask. The tropical face mask adds a hint of flair without being too over-the-top. The style is fun for both men and women to wear.