Meghan Markle’s Favorite Sustainable Shoe Brand Now Makes Handbags

Rothy’s — one of Meghan Markle’s favorite shoe brands — has launched into a new category: handbags.

The San Francisco-based label today debuted its first range of bags, which are knit to shape to limit waste and use fully recycled materials. The bags are designed to be machine-washable and long-lasting. Styles are made with a mix of marine plastic — a new material for Rothy’s — as well as its signature upcycled plastic bottle knit.

“We’re building a long-lasting brand by being inventive in every category we can be,” Rothy’s co-found Roth Martin told FN in 2019. “It’s that kind of thoughtfulness we have permeating through our entire organization.”

To start, Rothy’s offers five silhouettes, which are available online beginning today. Products range in cost from $65 for the mini Catchall to $350 for The Handbag.

Rothy’s was named FN’s 2019 Brand of the Year for its eco-friendly, commuter-favorite styles. Meghan famously wore its $145 The Point pumps during an October 2018 trip to Australia. The brand has found other A-list fans in Katie Holmes, Jenna Dewan and Jessica Biel, to name a few.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of stylish bags from the new collection. They come in fun colors as well as more classic options that we could picture the Duchess of Sussex choosing. You can’t really go wrong with any of them.

To Buy: Rothy’s The Essential Tote, $275.

To Buy: Rothy’s The Handbag, $350.

To Buy: Rothy’s The Essential Pouch, $95.

To Buy: Rothy’s The Dual-Zip Crossbody, $175.

To Buy: Rothy’s The Mini Catchall, $65.

