Prepping for warmer weather ahead, Rothy’s is adding its first-ever flip flip flop to its lineup of sustainable shoes.

Called The Flip, the style features thong-toe straps made from recycled PET polyester yarn — which is strung together from recycled plastic water bottles — and cushy foam footbeds made of algae. It’s available in seven colors from “Tiger Orange” to “Grasshopper Green” as well as a classic black hue. And priced at $65, it’s the brand’s most affordable style yet.

Rothy’s The Flip sandals in Tiger. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

In addition to The Flip, Rothy’s is also launching a new eco-friendly tote bag. The Reversible Tote, available now on Rothys.com for $175, implements the same rPET yarn used in the brand’s footwear along with recycled nylon and recovered ocean-bound marine plastic.

Rothy’s The Reversible Tote in white and navy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Rounding out the brand’s summer capsule are two sandal styles that released in mid-April: The Knot and The Triple Band. Retailing for $115 and available in four colorways, the open-toe shoes use vegan leather soles, a plant-based footbed and are accented by colorful rPET yarn.

Since launching in 2016, the brand has transformed over 45 million plastic water bottles into its signature PET material.

Ready to get your hands on a pair Rothy’s chic and sustainably made flip flops? Shop some of our favorite colorways and head to the brand’s website to see all the offerings.

