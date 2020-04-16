Rothy’s Adds Stylish Sandals to Its Lineup of Eco-Friendly Footwear Just in Time for Summer

As spring and summer blossom and bring along rising temperatures, Rothy’s is offering a new way for you to reduce your carbon footprint in style.

The brand created two new stylish sandal silhouettes, The Triple Band and The Knot, both available now for $115 at Rothys.com. The open-toe shoes use vegan leather soles with a plant-based footbed, accented by colorful rPET yarn straps made from recycled plastic water bottles.

The Triple Band sandals feature three comfortable foot-hugging straps and are available in four different colorways, including Hot Pink Basket Stitch and Sangria red. Its counterpart, The Knot, is a slide style with a knotted upper that comes in four unique shades, such as Candy Apple or Sand Dollar.

Rothy’s is known for its environmentally friendly footwear styles and bags. The brand has transformed over 45 million plastic water bottles into its signature material since its launch in 2016.

Now, faced with the rippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Rothy’s is working to source 100,000 non-medical masks to donate to essential workers and has also dedicated a third of its factory space to create additional face masks, which the brand says will be available soon. They’ve also donated $20,000 to Direct Relief to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts.

Shop a few of our favorite colorways of Rothy’s new sandals below and see all the new styles at Rothys.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Knot Sandals in Candy Apple, $115

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Knot Sandals in Cobalt Stripe, $115

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Triple Band Sandals in Sangria, $115

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Triple Band Sandals in Hot Pink Basket Stitch, $115

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Triple Band Sandals in Black, $115

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn a commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

