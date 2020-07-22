You Can Get Rosie the Riveter Face Masks That Celebrate Strength & Safety

Rosie the Riveter face masks are becoming one of the most desired designs for protective wear.
The image of Rosie the Riveter came to fruition amidst World War II when female workers took over factory jobs and manual labor to account for the male workers that were away at battle. The term was first used in a 1942 song that talked of the women on assembly lines and labor force and since spurned into a cultural icon and imagery representing feminism and female strength.
The recent interests in Rosie the Riveter face masks is due in part to 94-year-old Mae Krier, who went viral for crafting tribute face masks to the pop culture favorite. Krier worked in a Boeing airplane factory during World War II and helped make warplanes
“I always made (them) for Rosie travel,” she explained to CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “We go to Washington and places and whenever we do, they love the bandanas. And I was making a lot of them when the virus started, and I just switched over from bandanas to face masks.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.
As a show of strength and also a show of care for yourself and others, FN rounded up a few Rosie the Riveter-inspired face masks that you can buy now courtesy of Amazon, Redbubble and more.
