You Can Get Rosie the Riveter Face Masks That Celebrate Strength & Safety

Rosie the Riveter face masks are becoming one of the most desired designs for protective wear.

The image of Rosie the Riveter came to fruition amidst World War II when female workers took over factory jobs and manual labor to account for the male workers that were away at battle. The term was first used in a 1942 song that talked of the women on assembly lines and labor force and since spurned into a cultural icon and imagery representing feminism and female strength.

The recent interests in Rosie the Riveter face masks is due in part to 94-year-old Mae Krier, who went viral for crafting tribute face masks to the pop culture favorite. Krier worked in a Boeing airplane factory during World War II and helped make warplanes