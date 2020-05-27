Revolve’s Face Masks Are a Stylish Take On Protective Gear

Looking for face masks? Revolve has you more than covered.

The online retailer is offering dozens of protective face masks from its expansive repertoire of brands including Grlfrnd, Karina Grimaldi, Cotton Citizen and more. These face coverings range in style and design from subtle all-white options to standout chain-accented iterations. With prices varying from $14 for a single mask to $45 for a three-pack, you can find a choice to fit your personal style at Revolve.com.

From the retailer, take a peek at 8 Other Reason’s tie-dye mask with double-layered jersey fabric and an internal filter slit. You can also add Variant’s textured design that comes with eight replacement filters for continuously clean air. Jaanuu’s reusable antimicrobial silhouette serves as a competitive option as well with its scuba-style fabric and five-pack offerings.

With its production of masks, Revolve joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Reformation and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide a mitigating barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Whatever your preference of pattern or print may be, shop these stylish takes on protective face masks below courtesy of Revolve.

Grlfrnd's face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Grlfrnd Smiling Face Mask, $14.

Onzie face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Onzie Face Masks, $24.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: 8 Other Reasons Face Mask Set, $22.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Karina Grimaldi Amanda Face Mask, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Jaanuu Face Masks, $39.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.