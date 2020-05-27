Reformation Launches Face Masks That Give Back to the Community

When it comes to face masks, Reformation is changing the game.

The sustainable brand implemented its environmentally-friendly practices into the design of protective face coverings. It offers five packs of reusable face masks with tied, behind-the-ear straps for adjustable and customized fits. The masks come in a variety of designs and fabrics with each purchase being a surprise as to which color you shall receive. The package of masks retails for $25 and is available at TheReformation.com.

In addition to masks for purchase, Reformation also is offering the opportunity to purchase masks to donate to communities in need as well as a bulk selection of 250 masks for those supplying larger groups such as offices and organizations.

The masks serve as part of the brand’s collaborative efforts with the city of Los Angeles to reduce the spread of the pandemic and to protect the population. Together with the city’s Mayor Eric Garcetti, Reformation contributes to LA Protects, an initiative organizing local manufacturers to make 5 million non-medical masks for essential workers. As of yet, the brand has given back to UCLA Health, The Mission Homeless Shelters including Midnight Mission, Union Rescue Mission and Los Angeles Mission, as well as other donation partners.

With its production of masks, Reformation joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide a mitigating barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

To keep yourself safe or to give back to the community, shop Reformation’s masks along with a few top picks from the brand.

Reformation face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Face Masks, $25.

Reformation face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation 250 Bulk Face Masks, $1,250.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Margaret Sandals, $168.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Mila Sandals, $128.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Bea Flats, $178.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.