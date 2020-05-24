Rag & Bone Makes Fashionable Face Masks That Help Feed the Needy

At a time when sustainability and social good are more important than ever, Rag & Bone is making upcycled face masks with a charitable component. The New York City-based ready-to-wear brand created three products for the capsule collection. Currently, there is one set of three masks, in black, gray and white as well as two individual patterned options up for purchase. The set costs $55 and is projected to ship on June 15. The single masks retail for $30 each with June 10 as their estimated shipping date. They all are available for purchase on Rag-Bone.com.

According to Rag & Bone’s website, it costs the brand $21 to produce each mask. For each mask sold, the company will donate $5 to City Harvest, an NYC-based charity committed to fighting hunger across the city, and invest additional funds into supporting local workers or producers of these non-medical masks.

All of the masks are made in the USA, either in Los Angeles or New York City. The individual masks are constructed from a polyamide, viscose, and elastane blend. Each of the three-pack masks is crafted from a cotton-linen blend. All of the products feature a 100% cotton lining. They’re designed to be hand-washed and laid flat to dry. It is recommended to wash your non-medical masks before use and after every few wears.

To get your hands on these daily must-have accessories, for yourself, a loved one, or someone in need, shop these masks below.