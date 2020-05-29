Puma Partners With Cara Delevingne for a Pride-Ready Collection

Puma is joining forces once again with Cara Delevingne for a collection that is sure to brighten up your closet.

The “From Puma With Love” pack celebrates Pride Month with a series of T-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories and slides, all designed and created in collaboration with Delevingne. The affordable rainbow apparel retails from $20 to $45 and debuts on June 1 at Puma.com with the Pride Slide launching on June 28.

Cara Delevingne in the “From Puma With Love” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“From Puma With Love” collection sweatshirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“We are proud to team up with Cara to celebrate Pride Month through this meaningful collection that will benefit LGBTQ+ organizations across the globe,” said Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing, in a release. “Cara’s active voice as a leader and a member of LGBTQ+ community made her a perfect partner to collaborate with on this pride-inspired project. It’s more important now than ever to support each other and through this collection, it reminds us that we’re always stronger together.”

The pack features a combination of apparel and footwear, including the Leadcat slide, a signature silhouette for the brand. For the capsule, the slide is transformed with a colorful ombré footbed and black uppers, all finished with a rainbow Puma emblem.

“From Puma With Love” collection Leadcat slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Pieces in the “From Puma With Love” capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

On top of promoting love and equality for all, Puma also plans to donate 20% of the proceeds to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, a project started by the model as part of The Giving Back Fund. Specifically, the funds will go towards LGBTQ+ empowering-focused charities including GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Mind Out.

“Through my foundation, I am looking forward to making donations to LGBTQ+ organizations around the world who are making such a difference every single day,” explained the model in the release. “The LGBTQ+ community deserves to be celebrated and I’m so grateful PUMA partnered with me to create such a prideful collection.”

Cara Delevingne in the “From Puma With Love” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“From Puma With Love” collection t-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To cause even more of an impact for the community, the longtime brand ambassador will be engaging in several giveaways throughout June including digital hangouts and more. She also will be teaming up with Puma as it serves as the first brand account to be featured in TikTok’s #OneCommunity Live programming for a Pride discussion on June 3.

Delevingne first signed on as an ambassador for Puma in 2016 and has since designed a slew of apparel and footwear for the brand. Together, they also partnered with Balmain for a high fashion meets athleisure collection in 2019.