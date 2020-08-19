Polo Ralph Lauren Face Masks Are Dropping Soon — Here’s How to Nab One

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Polo Ralph Lauren is adding face masks to its roster this fall.

The outfitter announced it will release two Polo Ralph Lauren mask styles in the coming months ahead. While customers won’t be able to get their hands on the masks quite yet, they still can sign up for early access for the Polo Cloth Mask and the Polo High-Filtration Mask online. Interested customers should head over to ralphlauren.com to sign up with their email address. Once ready to release, the Polo Ralph Lauren will directly alert the inboxes shoppers have shared.

The Polo High Filtration Mask is what the brand considers its most advanced option. The mask boasts 95% filtration thanks to the antimicrobial treated shell and inner lining and four-layer filter system. The mask also comes with a set of disposable fine-pore filters for breathability, adjustable earloops and a nose wire for comfort. Shoppers will be able to choose from a washable outer shell made from soft black or collegiate navy cotton fabric.

Made from the brand’s signature soft T-shirt fabric, the Polo Cloth Mask has two internal layers of non-woven material for 80% particle filtration. Shoppers can expect the outer lining to be antimicrobial-treated, like the Polo High Filtration Face Mask, as well. The sporty covering is also equipped with an adjustable nose bridge wire and earloops and has not two, but 12 classic patterns for shoppers to choose from. The washable mask comes in an array of classic plaids and stripes straight from the Polo Ralph Lauren archives.

Aside from releasing high filtration face masks, Polo Ralph Lauren plans to donate at least 50% of each purchase price per mask to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, which is powered by the UN Foundation. Though the masks don’t have listed prices yet, their highlighted features are available for shoppers to think about which mask to purchase ahead of time on ralphlauren.com.

In the meantime, shoppers eager to get their hands on Polo Ralph Lauren-inspired face masks can check out these options available online:

