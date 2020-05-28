Outdoor Voices Transforms Its Workout Gear Into Sweat-Wicking Face Masks

The struggle to find a comfortable face mask is a long and grueling one — lucky for you, Outdoor Voices is transforming its workout-ready fabric into must-have face masks.

The athleisure brand is offering packs of reusable non-medical face masks made from their signature Textured Compression material, providing a unique four-way stretch, form-fitting feel and sweat-wicking capabilities. The charcoal designs, subtly branded with the OV name, come in a set of five and retail for $25 at OutdoorVoices.com.

The brand is taking over-ear masks to the next level by donating 100% of the proceeds to Direct Relief, an organization working to equip doctors and nurses on the frontlines with life-saving medical resources, including protective gear and critical care medications.

With its production of masks, Outdoor Voices joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Reformation and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide a mitigating barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Below, shop the sleek masks from Outdoor Voices as well as a few of FN’s top picks from the brand.

