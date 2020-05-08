Old Navy Releases Face Masks for the Whole Family in 5-Packs

Old Navy just joined the growing list of brands offering their own face masks.

The retailer debuted today its new face masks available for pre-order with sizes for both adults and kids. Coming in a pack of five, both sets retail for $12.50 on Oldnavy.com and are estimated to ship on May 27.

Each pack includes a surprise combination of prints and patterns with unique items like bananas and dogs as well as classic plaids and florals featured on the kids’ designs with similar styles highlighted for adults. And not only are they protective, but they are sustainably made: Old Navy states that the masks are constructed from excess fabric from some of its most popular items.

The masks are designed per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on non-medical-grade masks and utilize 100% cotton poplin fabric for softness and breathability. With elastic over-the-ear straps, these masks provide proper covering for the whole family when venturing out in public.

In addition to offering masks for purchase, Old Navy is also set to make a donation of 50,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Shop the new masks below as well as a few of FN’s top on-sale picks from the brand.

