Nordstrom Launches Its First-Ever Genderless Collection for Pride

Nordstrom is celebrating Pride Month in June in a monumental way with its first-ever genderless collection.

Falling under its BP brand, the retailer announced it will be releasing a capsule of gender-inclusive styles ranging from apparel to accessories to celebrate all things Pride. A selection of products from the “BP. Be Proud” collection drop June 10 with a rolling launch of new products introduced through the rest of the month at Nordstrom.com; prices starting at $15 for sunglasses and hair clips and up to $65 for trendy tie-dye sweatshirts and apparel.

Maile Makaafi in pieces from Nordstrom’s “BP. Be Proud” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The brand explained that for the collection by working with members of the LGBTQIA community to discover what they are looking for when it comes to gender-inclusive apparel, trying to fill a missing gap in the current retail landscape.

“This is the first time we’ve concepted, designed and manufactured a genderless collection and we’re excited to continue to evolve the capsule in the future,” explained the retailer in a statement. “This is our first iteration and we’re looking forward to hearing feedback from our customers on what they like and what can be improved for our next collection launch this fall 2020.”

As part of its initial launch, Nordstrom plans to donate 10% of the sales from its “BP. Be Proud” collection to True Colors United, a nonprofit organization that works to find innovative solutions to youth homelessness, focusing on the unique experiences of the younger members of the LGBTQIA community.

Zachary Downer in pieces from Nordstrom’s “BP. Be Proud” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Arianne Meneses in pieces from Nordstrom’s “BP. Be Proud” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

It also announced that throughout the year, it will be providing grants to organizations in Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and Vancouver. The organizations include GenPRIDE, Trans Wellness Center, Coalition for Aging LGBT, Center on Halsted and Rainbow Refugee.