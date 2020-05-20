Nordstrom Debuts Its Own Cotton Face Masks Available in 6-Packs

Nordstrom debuted its own take on face masks this week in a conveniently affordable pack.

Available on the retailer’s website, Nordstrom’s bundle comes with a pack of six monochromatic masks featuring 100% cotton fabric for breathability as well as comfortability. Earloops keep the mask secure across your nose and mouth while the options of black or white coloring make them easy to match to any loungewear look. Shop the new masks for $24 for a 6-pack at Nordstrom.com.

The non-medical masks are unique in that they feature a pleated texture, allowing the material to flex and stretch with your facial movements for a less restrictive feel than flat masks. They can be machine washed and reused as many times as you need.

Nordstrom is also using this opportunity to give back to the community. The brand states that for every pack of masks purchased, it will donate a mask to help protect kids and families in communities across the country.

With their production of masks, Nordstrom joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide an effective barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

To keep yourself safe, shop the new Nordstrom masks in white and black below along with a few top on-sale picks from the retailer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nordstrom White Face Masks, $24.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nordstrom Black Face Masks, $24.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nordstrom Black/White Mix Face Masks, $24.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Madewell Sidewalk Sneaker, $53 (was $88).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Kalina Slipper, $94 (was $125).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.