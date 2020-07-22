Natalie Mills’ Face Masks Stand Out From the Crowd With Glittering Crystals & Metallic Sequins

Natalie Mills’ face masks bringing glam elements to protective wear.

The accessories brand debuted a series of embellished face mask designs that combine bold style with securing silhouettes for comfortable wear. The masks, available in both adult and youth offerings, retail from $18 to $23 and are available at NatalieMills.com.

Coming with an open pocket and a free filter for purified breath, the brand’s masks utilize soft cotton for ease of wear as well as adjustable straps to customize the fit. The products are handmade for quality assurance. Plus, they feature sequins and rhinestone embellishments that stand out from your everyday mask. With options for sleek all-black designs or bold bronze accents, these masks make for the perfect addition to your nighttime and dressier ensembles.

With its production of masks, Natalie Mills joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.

Major retailers like Target, Nordstrom, Walmart and Kohl’s also implemented face mask requirements in-store as they start reopening.

Read on to give your protective style a glam upgrade with FN’s top face mask picks from Natalie Mills’ collection.

To Buy: Natalie Mills Beige Destiny Crystal Face Mask, $23.

To Buy: Natalie Mills Denim Blue Face Mask, $20.

To Buy: Natalie Mills Bronze Sequined Face Mask, $20.

To Buy: Natalie Mills Pastel Sequined Face Mask, $20.

To Buy: Natalie Mills Black Destiny Crystal Face Mask, $23.

