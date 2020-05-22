Madewell Releases Limited-Edition Face Masks for the Stylish Crowd

Madewell recently released a face mask that won’t put a damper on your summer style.

The brand is offering a set of three face masks made with soft cotton finished in a fashion-forward look. The masks are unique in that they are crafted from leftover fabric scraps. Since every color is a limited edition, they tend to sell out fast. The blue plaid colorway is the steal of the day with a three-pack retailing for $20 at Madewell.com.

The triple-layered construction of these masks includes a filter for ultimate protection as elastic ear straps secure the fit in place. Designed for ideal comfort set right over your nose, mouth and chin, these breathable masks can also be hand-washed in warm water after each use for quick cleaning — and there is no need to remove the filter during wash, either.

In support of the hard-working front line professionals, Madewell and its parent company J.Crew announced a donation of 75,000 single-use face masks to Montefiore Health System hospitals in New York as announced on Instagram in April.

With their production of masks, Madewell joins the likes of Old Navy, Nordstrom, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide an effective barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Read on to shop Madewell’s masks along with a few top on-sale picks from the brand.

