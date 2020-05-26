Re-route my subscription: Click here

Levi’s Celebrates Pride With Tie-Dye Denim & Rainbow Stripes That Give Back

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Levi's, denim trucker jacket, use your voice, pride month, 2020
Levi's "Use Your Voice" denim jacket.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Levi’s is celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a colorful collection that’s all about maximizing self-expression.

Available now on Levi.com and on the Levi’s app, the collection features lots of rainbow prints and tie-dye. Many styles feature the phrase “Use Your Voice” — which Levi’s has adopted as a rallying cry. For example, Levi’s has released its denim trucker jackets in two colorways with “Use Your Voice” graphics, along with matching shorts. The collection additionally includes a range of graphic tees with Levi’s box tab logo as well as the “Use Your Voice” phrase. What’s more, the range includes socks, underwear, a bandana and even denim chaps.

levi's, pride month, 2020, tie-dye jacket, graphic tee
A tie-dye jacket and graphic tee from the Levi’s Pride range.
CREDIT: Courtesy

“At Levi’s, we’ve been longstanding advocates for equality – never afraid to use our voice to do what’s right for our employees, our partners and our fans. In turn, we are also proud to support those who speak up for equality, who use their voices to drive progress and make a positive impact in their communities,” said Jen Sey, Levi’s SVP and CMO, Global Brands. “This year’s Pride collection is both an encouragement and a celebration of those that use their voices to change the world.”

For the second straight year, Levi’s is partnering with OutRight Action International, a nonprofit  that works to advance LGBTQ+ rights across the globe. Levi’s is donating 100% of net proceeds from its Pride collection to the organization.

Read on to shop a selection of our favorite styles from the Levi’s Pride collection.

Levi's, pride month, socks
CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Levi’s Pride Short Cut 2-Pack Socks, $18.

Levi's Pride Logo Sparkle Sling
CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Levi’s Pride Logo Sparkle Sling, $25.

Levi's, pride month, t shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Levi’s Pride Community Graphic T-Shirt, $30.

Levi's, boxer briefs, pride month
CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Levi’s Pride 2-Pack Boxer Briefs, $35.

levis, pride, tie-dye denim jacket,
CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Levi’s Pride Oversized Trucker Jacket, $118.

