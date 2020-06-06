Lands’ End Face Masks Are Infused With Chlorine for Ultimate Protection

Lands’ End face masks are business-ready styles that you can take on the go.

Offered from the retailer and its business outlet, these reusable and washable face masks come in sets of three with the option of a pleated or smooth style. Offered in a mix of colors, three pleated masks retail for $8 while a three-pack of seamless cotton masks sell for $15 at LandsEnd.com and Business.LandsEnd.com.

Two types of Lands’ End’s polyester and cotton blend masks use patented BioSmart technology to molecularly bind chlorine to fibers of the protective covering. Oftentimes used in pools and bodies of water, chlorine is a potent disinfectant and according to the American Chemistry Council, it can be found in an estimated 25% of all medical devices in hospitals. Even with the added chemical, the masks can still be washed as Lands’ End explains that the chlorine is recharged in the wash cycle.

For the 100% cotton masks, the brand employed an antimicrobial fabric finish with a mixture of silver and copper. Silver is considered an antibacterial agent while copper assists with immune function and cardiovascular health. The jersey masks can be washed up to 20 times.

With its production of masks, the Lands’ End joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Reformation and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide a mitigating barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

