Koral Face Masks Use Stylish Performance Fabrics for UV Protective Wear

Style lovers: Koral’s face masks are here to solve all your outfit woes.

The luxury activewear brand transformed its signature workout-ready styles into a series of comfortable and chic face masks for everyday use. The over-ear protective face coverings come in an offering of shades and patterns, retailing for $20 per mask at Koral.com.

Cut from excess fabric leftover from the brand’s most popular performance styles, right off the bat these products are sustainably made. The masks offer benefits like quick-drying technology, antimicrobial finish for reduction of any buildup and extra stretch capabilities. And so you don’t end up with a bad mask burn, the designs also include breathable UV protection. Ethically made in Los Angeles, these machine-washable masks are a must-have for upcoming seasons. They are offered in an Infinity option for a smooth touch and Shiny Netz for a more textured, glimmering addition.

The brand additionally announced that a portion of the proceeds from the masks’ sale will be going towards No Kid Hungry, a national nonprofit working to reduce food disparity for children across the country, especially those struggling in the face of the pandemic.

With its production of masks, Koral joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide an effective barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Read on to shop FN’s top picks from Koral’s range of face masks to keep yourself on-trend and protected for any occasion to come.

