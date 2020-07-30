Kitsch Face Masks Offer Lightweight, Stylish Protection for All-Day Wear

Transform your safe style with Kitsch’s stylish face masks.

These soft face masks come in two options — either a pack of three of cotton masks or a 20-pack set of disposable masks. Available at Ulta.com, these affordable masks range in price from $13 to $20.

Made from 100% cotton, the three-pack sets come with a mix of prints and solid colors for a mask that’ll match every ensemble; the products are washable and reusable for continuous wear with over-ear straps that comfortably fit over each individual face.

The disposable masks, reversely, use lightweight non-woven fabric that is gentle to wear during workouts or outdoor adventures. They include high bacterial filtration efficiency for clean breathing as well as a fluid-resistant seal to keep you at the maximum level of safety.

With its production of masks, Kitsch joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.

Read on to find a selection of FN’s top picks for Kitsch face masks available to shop now in a mix of patterns and colors.

To Buy: Kitsch Blush Cotton Face Masks, $13.

To Buy: Kitsch Neutral Cotton Face Masks, $13.

To Buy: Kitsch Leopard Cotton Face Masks, $13.

To Buy: Kitsch Disposable Face Mask Set, $20.

