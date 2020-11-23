Kim Kardashian’s Skims Line Introduces the Coziest Slide Sandals

Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line is venturing into a new market: footwear.

The brand announced the news of its upcoming slide sandals this weekend over social media, sharing an up-close look at the fuzzy shoes that Kim herself has been previewing for the past few weeks. Retailing for $78, the slip-on style is done in faux fur and releases in five colorways tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET at Skims.com.

In addition to is fuzzy exterior, the slides also will feature a logo-embossed rubber outsole for added traction as well as a plush fabric on the footbed for extra comfort.

Before the brand confirmed its version of the slipper sandal, Kim previewed the design as she posed with her eldest daughter, North West, on Nov. 16 as they announced another Skims collection.

The mother-daughter duo donned matching sets from the Skims Cozy line that dropped last week in kids and junior sizing at Skims.com. For the photoshoot, Kim and North modeled gray sweatpants, tank tops and cardigans as they cuddled up for the sweet series of snaps. They also both coordinated footwear, staying comfy in the new fuzzy slides in the Smoke colorway.

Founded in 2019, Skims shapewear features a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks, too.

Though the Skims slides don’t release until noon on Tuesday, you can join the waitlist now for the styles listed ahead to be the first to shop the new designs.

