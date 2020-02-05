What to Expect From Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Launch at Nordstrom Today

For the first time, shoppers can buy Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear in stores.

The KKW Beauty mogul launched the brand five months ago selling direct-to-consumer. Now, Skims is available at Nordstrom.com and in select Nordstrom stores.

The size-inclusive line features items in sizes XXS to 4X, with product coming in nude colorways to match a variety of skin tones. Right now, Nordstrom stocks a variety of items in the Skims Solutionwear and Fits Everybody Underwear collections, including bike shorts, bras and underwear. The Seattle-based company also stocks Skims accessories such as pasties and body tape. Products prices range from just $18 up to $98.

Shoppers can expect more Skims items to be added at Nordstrom on a monthly basis.

In a release announcing the launch of the collection, Kardashian called Nordstrom a “natural choice” to be Skims’ first retail partner.

“Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that Skims has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom,” she stated.

Kardashian launched Skims in September 2019. It offers lingerie, loungewear and pajamas in addition to shapewear. When the star first announced her shapewear line in June 2019, she planned to call it Kimono but faced backlash for cultural appropriation, with Daisaku Kadokawa, the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, writing an open letter asking her to change the name.

Below, shop some of the product from Skims at Nordstrom.

To Buy: Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette, $32.

To Buy: Skims Sculpting Seamless Above the Knee Shorts, $36.

To Buy: Skims Sculpting Seamless Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, $68.

