Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand Is Now Selling Face Masks in 4-Packs

Kim Kardashian West is stepping up to produce face masks. Today, her shapewear brand, Skims, has launched its first line of the non-medical gear. Inspired by the label’s signature Solutionwear material, the one-size coverings are offered in soft, sand, clay, sienna, cocoa and onyx colorways and are meant to be breathable for all-day wear, according to the company.

Available online, the face masks come in one, two or four-packs for $8, $15 and $25, respectively.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

To Buy: Skims Individual Seamless Face Mask, $8.

In March, Kardashian West and Skims pledged a $1 million donation to families affected by COVID-19, with funds going towards providing basic essentials to those in need during this time. To further support COVID-19 relief efforts and to protect those particularly vulnerable to the virus, Skims also announced today that it is donating an additional 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance.

With the increased need for face masks, many other fashion brands, including Gap, Anthropologie, Kenneth Cole, Old Navy and Athleta, have begun selling the product.

