Kate Spade’s Pride Collection Has Colorful Style With a Cause

Kate Spade recently launched its rainbow collection in honor of Pride Month. The selection is full of colorful apparel, footwear and various types of accessories. Aside from adding some fun new items to your closet, the brand also launched the collection to stand with a cause and donated $25,000 to The Trevor Project, a 24-hour hotline to help support LGBTQ youths.

With inclusive sizing and easy to wear warm-weather handbags, hats, jewelry, and sunglasses, there’s a great selection to find your favorites that work well for any body type or aesthetic. Read on to shop our picks below.

Spade Rainbow Hoodie

Made from 100% cotton, this oversized white sweatshirt features a drawstring hood with gold grommet detailing and rainbow-colored grosgrain ribbons on either side. There’s also a coordinating logo patch on the chest. It has a ribbed hem and cuffs for a more well-tailored fit. The hoodie comes in sizes XXS through XXL to fit comfortably for those at any size.

Rainbow Intarsia-Knit Slide Sandals

Allow your shoes to show your support for this important month with these slides that add a fun pop of color to any outfit. They work well for the beach, the pool, or other casual day activities. The slip-on sandals feature a knit upper with an open toe and rubber sole. They’re currently available in women’s sizes 5-9.

Rainbow Backpack

Try out the mini backpack trend to switch up your go-to handbag this season. This version by Kate Spade features a black nylon construction with a rainbow band around the top and the Kate Spade logo in rainbow lettering on the pocket. The shoulder-resting accessory has a full zip-around closure, an interior zipper pocket, outer pocket, and adjustable shoulder straps. For some extra adornment, it also includes a detachable spade dangle. For specifics, the measurements are 11.8-inches by 9-inches by 4-inches, making it big enough to fit all of your essentials without feeling bulky.

Rainbow Reversible Bucket Hat

This on-trend head covering provides two looks in one. One side features an all-white background with a rainbow-colored spade graphic and is made with 100% cotton. The lining, crafted from 100% polyester, can be worn on the outside, too, and has a statement-making rainbow print to brighten up any warm-weather look.

Morningside Rainbow-Striped Silicone Watch

Liven up your time-telling device – whether it’s for practical wear or for show. This watch features a 34-millimeter white nylon casing with a white and rainbow-striped silicone band. This casual, bright aesthetic makes it perfect for a beach or pool outing and is an easy way to show your support for Pride Month.

Rainbow Glitter Logo Tee

You can never go wrong with an oversized white tee shirt, especially when it has some additional sparkle on the back. The top is in a loose-fitting short sleeve silhouette and made from 100% Pima cotton jersey fabric with rainbow gradient glitter on the back. It has a smocked, elasticized waistband for a more streamlined look. Following the collection’s size-inclusive ethos, the shirt is available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

Karleigh Sunglasses

Fresh up your sunny weather frames with these subtle yet colorful sunglasses. In traditional acetate frames, these glasses feature a grey gradient lens and have a rainbow detailing on the side from a subdued pop of color to pair well with all of your ensembles. They are available in either a black and rainbow or plum and rainbow color combination.