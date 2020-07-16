Kate Spade Debuts The Perfect Floral Face Mask for Fall

Kate Spade New York joined the ever-growing collection of brands producing their own face masks this week.

The brand announced its creation of protective face gear on July 10 with the development of a new floral design inspired by its upcoming fall ’20 collection. Titled the “Fleur Nouveau” print, you can find the masks retailing for just $9 at KateSpade.com.

The mask’s construction blends together breathable cotton with flexible spandex for an agile feel with adjustable over-ear loops to customize the fit as well. The design gives a pocket for an optional filter and includes a moldable wire in the top line to create a tight seal across the nose. Best of all, the mask can be reworn time after time and washed for easy cleaning. The Kate Spade masks will be available for purchase from now until December 31.

Kate Spade face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

As if the face mask alone wasn’t cause to buy, the brand is also donating 100% of the proceeds from its sale go towards the Tides Foundation, a nonprofit that works to provide 24/7 crisis counseling and mental health aid to those in need, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

With its production of masks, Kate Spade joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. Face masks provide an effective barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms.

