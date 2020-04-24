Everything You Need to Know About the Winner of Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut’

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum on the set of "Making the Cut."

The season finale of Amazon Prime’s “Making the Cut” premiered today and — spoiler alert — hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn officially selected a winner. “Making the Cut,” which debuted on March 27. Designer Jonny Cota took home the grand prize of $1 million to kickstart his brand along with a selection of his prize-winning designs available now on Amazon.com. Here’s what you need to know about the blossoming designer and how to get his styles.

Cota was among 12 fashion designers whose styles from weekly challenges were sold after each episode directly on the e-com giant.

Jonny Cota CREDIT: David Scott Holloway/Amazon Studios

Who is Jonny Cota?

Jonny Cota is a 35-year-old self-taught owner of streetwear brand Skingraft. With over 43,500 followers on Instagram, Cota creates biannual men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections and has already presented during New York Fashion Week five times. Before coming to the series, the Los Angeles-based designer dressed Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and more stars.

Designs by Jonny Cota on Amazon Prime’s “Making the Cut.” CREDIT: Keith Tsuji/Amazon Studios

How to Watch the Show

All 10 episodes of the first season of “Making the Cut” are available to watch now with an Amazon Prime account.

How Can I Buy the Winner’s Designs?

After his winning episode aired, Amazon created the Johnny Cota Studio store. There, the designer introduced his collection by saying: “My debut collection, Metamorphosis, was inspired by peeling away layers of armor and revealing a primal softness in myself and in my aesthetic. The progressive streetwear found in this collection was developed along my travels through Tokyo, Paris and NYC, and the pieces available today were handcrafted by my sustainability-minded team in Bali.”

Designs by Jonny Cota on Amazon Prime’s “Making the Cut.” CREDIT: Keith Tsuji/Amazon Studios

What Does the Collection Include?

The brand offers pieces in men’s, women’s and unisex sizing. “Jonny Cota Studio champions unisex silhouettes and encourages you to explore the entire collection,” according to a statement.

Prices for the collection range from $40 for graphic tees to $110 for linen wrap pants up to $750 for a tailored leather jacket.

Naomi Campbell judges on “Making the Cut.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jonny Cota Studio Leopard Wings T-Shirt, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jonny Cota Studio Mock Neck Crop Top, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jonny Cota Studio Drawstring T-Shirt, $55.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jonny Cota Studio Cropped Denim Jacket, $315.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jonny Cota Studio Linen Wrap Pants, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jonny Cota Studio Leopard Print Shirt, $85.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jonny Cota Studio Poet Maxi Dress, $215.

