Irregular Choice Debuts ‘The Queen’s Gambit’-Inspired Shoes Adorned with 3D Acrylic Chess Pieces

Get excited, “The Queen’s Gambit” fans.

London-based fashion brand Irregular Choice has debuted heels inspired by the Netflix original series, which follows the life of an orphan chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, during her quest to become the world’s greatest chess player.

The new shoes, called Rook N Roll, are checkered in design, made to look like an actual chess board. The right foot represents one side of the board and the left depicts the other half.

The shoes also feature 3D acrylic chess pieces on the front and along the sides are textured leather designs. The shoes, which retail for $199, sits atop a glitter-encrusted heel.

Along with the heels, the brand also launched a squared crossbody bag that features a lone top handle. The purse features a zip closure and a silver base with the words “Check Mate” written across the surface. The back of the bag showcases a chessboard that allows you to actually play the game with magnetic pieces. The bag retails for $165.

The pieces launched this week and are exclusively available on Irregularchoice.com.

In June, Irregular Choice released another fun collab, but with Care Bears.

The 35-piece line highlights the bears’ belly badge powers and spreads the message of caring and friendship. Each piece incorporates rainbows, plush stars and sparkling gems. The footwear is available for adults, children and newborns. Retail prices for the entire offering ranges from $80-$150 for children, and $125-$300 for adults. It launched on June 26 online, and at select retailers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Irregular Choice

To Buy: Irregular Choice Rook N Roll Heels, $199

CREDIT: Courtesy of Irregular Choice

To Buy: Irregular Choice Your Move Bag, $166