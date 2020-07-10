Get Spooky With These Magical ‘Hocus Pocus’-Inspired Face Masks

Halloween may still be a few months away but it is never too early to get in the spooky spirit.

Face masks inspired by the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” are a perfect way to ease into fall.

The film, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najim as sister witches, developed its own sort of cult following in the past 27 years and has since turned into a classic symbol of all things Halloween and magic.

Retailers like Redbubble, Etsy and Amazon offer unique face mask designs inspired by the movie, ranging in price from $9 to $13.

(L-R) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in character on the set of “Hocus Pocus,” 1993. CREDIT: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Whether you prefer a print with a quote from the film or an homage to the three Sanderson sisters, there is an option for all tastes. These “Hocus Pocus”-inspired face coverings include everything from a classic over-ear silhouette to a more loose-fitting versatile neck gaiter and scarf form. Redbubble utilizes two layers of 100% brushed polyester with stretchy straps to make its masks while products on Amazon soft antistatic and moisture-wicking material for their designs.

With its production of masks, Red Bubble and its fellow retailers join the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. Face masks provide an effective barrier when social distancing cannot be maintained. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms.

For all your spooky protective face covering needs, read on to find FN’s selection of the top “Hocus Pocus”-inspired face masks available to buy now.

"Hocus Pocus" face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

To Buy: “Hocus Pocus” (1993) Face Mask, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

To Buy: The Sanderson Sisters: LIVE Face Mask, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Shanion “Hocus Pocus” Neck Gaiter, $9.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

To Buy: Mornings Make Me Sick Face Mask, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Angkella Face Mask, $9.

