Havaianas Has Put Fresh Spin on These Japanese-Inspired Flip-Flops

Brazilian footwear brand Havaianas, known for its easy-to-wear flip-flop, is expanding on the classic design with the TradiZori, inspired by Japanese Zori sandal, a thong style typically made with soles of rice straw.

The silhouette got a test run in June as part of a collaboration with Japanese fashion label Mastermind. This time, Havaianas is offering the style as part of a series of seven color ways that’s is being sold exclusively online and at select Havaianas retail locations.

The traditional square-shaped silhouette has been updated for comfort and versatility with a triple-layer EVA and rubber sole and with fabric strap for enhance comfort and underfoot support.

“TradiZori represents the future of Havaianas,” explained Fernanda Romano, global marketing director. “We’re challenging the idea that flip flops are just for the beach and igniting a change in perception. While paying homage to the brand’s heritage, this new silhouette is a drastic departure from Havaianas’ classic styles and really introduces a new form of cultural expression.”

Added Leonardo Boin Fujisaka, shapes and footwear design manage, “The creative process started during a trip to Japan where I saw several people wearing Zoris with traditional kimonos in the middle of Tokyo. Considering Havaianas’ origin and organic link to Japanese culture, I was immediately inspired to recreate the Zori for the brand and bring the concept to other major urban cities around the world. TradiZori is a true reimagination of the category.“

The TradiZori, the newest Havianas flip-flop addition in nearly 60 years. CREDIT: Ari Custodio

For some flip-flop history, thong sandals have been worn for thousands of years, with evidence dating back to pictures of ancient Egyptian murals from 4,000 BC. In Japan, they’re a footwear mainstay, easily slipped on and off, important in the Asian country, where shoes are typically removed when entering or leaving a house.

Havaianas has become synonymous with the look, becoming a must-have for workers in Brazil in the early ‘60s. In 1966, the company registered the patent for the rubber flip-flop — a sole with a strap decorated with two parallel threads. Originally, they came in only blue and white, but due to a manufacturing mishap, a green version was created.

The shoes launch today at Havaianas.com and select Havianas stores in limited drops. They retail for $80 and are available in seven color ways, inspired by the most popular color combinations over the course of Havaianas’ history.