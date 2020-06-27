Hanes Transforms Its Signature Cotton Fabric Into Breathable Face Masks

Hanes transformed its classic comfortable shirts into the ideal face masks.

The brand offers a series of masks made from both workout-ready breathable fabrics as well as stretchable materials. Ranging in price from $20 for a six-pack to $25 for a 10-pack, the masks are available now in multiple color options at Hanes.com.

Coming in five unique shades, the Hanes Signature Stretch-To-Fit masks utilize two layers of coverage with signature Cool Comfort moisture-wicking fabric for runs or walks. Washable and reusable, these masks provided a contoured fit for coverage of the nose and mouth. Its counterpart, the Hanes Wicking Cotton masks, comes with an adjustable nosepiece with soft 3-ply 100% cotton fabric and moisture-wicking capabilities. Front panel pleats are designed to flex as you talk and breath, and an internal rubber banding keeps the mask from slipping down.

For those looking to purchase bulk products, the brand also produces a 50-pack of its Wicking Cotton design that retails for $125 in both black and white color options.

With its production of masks, Hanes joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Face masks provide an effective barrier when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Here, shop Hanes face masks as well as a few of FN’s top on-sale picks from the brand.

