These $45 Sandals Are About to Become a Must-Have Shoe for Spring

The tie-dyed Hendrix two-band sandal from Freedom Moses, available now on Shopbop.

As shoppers begin to gravitate towards comfortable footwear to weather the coronavirus outbreak, Freedom Moses is one shoe brand to watch. Especially as spring starts to bring warmer weather.

The Tel Aviv-inspired footwear line, which injects each pair of slides with air to provide maximum comfort, has just unveiled its spring ’20 collection on Shopbop. Retailed for $40 to $45, the sandals come in both neutrals and fun color ways like metallics, animal prints and tie-dye. FN spoke to designer Sarah Gurt, the founder of Freedom Moses about the brand and what inspired the latest collection.

Sarah Gurt, the founder of Freedom Moses. CREDIT: Courtesy of Freedom Moses.

“I’m inspired by ’60s nostalgia and laid back vibes, always, which is very Tel Aviv,” said Gurt, who has lived in Tel Aviv, Israel for ten years.

Prior to launching Freedom Moses, Gurt designed shoes for Chinese Laundry, Oscar de la Renta and Theirry Mugler. Gurt said that after designing conventional shoes such as high heels for top fashion houses and brands, she decided to go in a different direction with Freedom Moses. “I wanted something really casual, comfortable and easy to produce,” said Gurt about the brand.

Freedom Moses sandals in Cobra. CREDIT: Courtesy of Freedom Moses

Freedom Moses sandal in Hendrix. CREDIT: Courtesy of Freedom Moses

For her spring/summer ’20 collection, which is now on Shopbop.com, Gurt decided to stick to essential fashion patterns such as animal prints and tie-dye. “The Hendrix is a carryover from previous seasons, it’s a classic,” said Gurt. “It’s kind of like the new camouflage.”

The sandals are also sustainable, and Gurt notes that they are full recyclable and easier to recycle than EVA sandals. The designer also noted that biodegradable shoes are in the works for a future collection.

Freedom Moses sandal in Black Top. CREDIT: Courtesy of Freedom Moses

The slides are offered in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes and available directly on the Freedom Moses website. But starting today, Shopbop will also be carrying the brand’s women’s shoes.

