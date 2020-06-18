Frame Denim Launches First-Ever Shoe Collection Featuring Summer Sandals Perfect for Right Now

Frame, known for its denim line, has launched its first shoe collection.

Frame is expanding. The Los-Angeles based label that started in 2012 as a denim brand has officially launched its first collection of footwear. The company has debuted shoes for spring ’20 as it looks to continue growing categories.

Frame said this was a natural step in its evolution, which outside of denim, includes offerings for tops, tees, tanks, skirts, pants, jackets, dresses, handbags and more. Now, shoppers can dress in Frame from head to toe.

Featuring eight styles of sandals, mules, ballet flats and loafers, the goal was to design a collection that was wearable and in-line with Frame’s overall aesthetic. Plus, the looks are on trend, including its 2000s-inspired flip-flop heel and squared-toe silhouettes.

The shoes are made in Spain and are detailed in nappa leather, retailing from $325 to $395.

The Ballet Flat

Frame’s Le Sunset slipper is offered in black leather or snake print and is designed with a square-toe, a peek-a-boo cutout and hand-painted edges. In addition, the flats feature a memory-foam insole with a rubber sole for added comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frame

To Buy: Frame Le Sunset Slipper, $350.

The Loafer

Frame’s Le Larchmont style comes in black leather or a brown suede colorway and is detailed with a criss-cross leather strap feature and a low stacked heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frame

To Buy: Frame Le Larchmont Loafer, $395.

The Stacked-Heel Sandal

While wearability is a key feature for Frame’s new shoe line, the brand has debuted a three-inch block heel sandal that features a lace-up silhouette and squared toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frame

To Buy: Frame Le Doheny Sandal, $395.

The Wedge

Offered in black or brown leather, Frame’s Le Venice platform wedge puts a trendy take on the ideal summer style with a squared toe. The espadrille bottom is woven from jute fiber.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frame

To Buy: Frame Le Venice Wedge, $395.

The Heeled Flip-Flop

Frame’s Le Carbon sandal is a take on the popular heeled flip-flop trend, detailed with a stacked angular heel, squared toe, contrast stitching and minimalist straps. The style is offered in white or black nappa leather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frame

To Buy: Frame Le Carbon Sandal, $375.

The Flat Sandal

Seen in three colorways — snake, tobacco and black — the Le Santa Monica style is a slip-on sandal detailed with a gold ring and dangling leather embellishment with a squared toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frame

To Buy: Frame Le Santa Monica Sandal, $325.

The Lace-Up Sandal

The Le Santa Barbara sandal by Frame features a lace-up, strappy ankle-tie and squared toe. The style is offered in black or white leather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frame

To Buy: Frame Le Santa Barbara Sandal Noir, $325.

