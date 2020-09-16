Evolve Together’s Face Masks Provide Breathable Protection & Give Back, Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for easy-to-wear face masks that support great causes? Evolve Together’s designs are perfect picks.

The brand specially creates its masks with comfort, cost and performance in mind. Offered in both adult and kids sizing, the designs come in five different variations all available packs of seven or thirty; the face mask sets retail from $9 to $36 at EvolveTogether.com.

Coming with a handy, sustainably-made mask holder, Evolve Together face masks use an effective three-layer system to filter over 98% of bacteria and approximately 95% of particles in the air for clean breathing. The outer layer is comprised of a water-resistant material with a melt-blown inner layer for added filtration. Meanwhile, an absorbent inner shell wicks away sweat and moisture. When used properly, a single Evolve Together mask can be worn for eight hours on end with consistent breath purification.

Not only are the masks effective, but also sleek, stylish and charitable. Many styles comes adorned with a small phrase and series of coordinates marking different locations around the world like New York City and Milan, two cities hit hard by the pandemic. According to the brand, these numbers represent “the idea that we’re all connected regardless of gender, race, religion or geographical location. And that when we wear masks, we’re doing our own small part to take care of each other.”

Watch on FN

Newer versions of the masks encourage voter registration, featuring the message “I am a voter” on adult styles and “I am a (future) voter” on kids styles alongside the coordinates of Independence hall in Philadelphia. A portion of proceeds from these masks will go towards the organization I am a voter., a nonprofit and nonpartisan effort to increase voter turnout. Additional masks will also be donated to election sites across the country to help with added safety come November.

The brand also carries two other mask styles with charitable components: the “We Stand Together” and “Amazonia” face masks. For every We Stand Together mask sold, the label will donate one to the ACLU and Covenant House New York to assist Black Lives Matters protestors and homeless youth. Meanwhile, a portion of proceeds from “Amazonia” mask sales will be donated to Tree Planted to plant more trees around the world and provide face mask protection for individuals who volunteer with the non-profit organization.

Ahead, shop a few of FN’s top picks from Evolve Together’s impressive lineup of face masks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Evolve Together

To Buy: Evolve Together “I am a voter.” Face Masks, $9.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Evolve Together

To Buy: Evolve Together Amazonia Face Masks, $9.

Evolve Together face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Evolve Together

To Buy: Evolve Together We Stand Together Face Masks, $9.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Evolve Together

To Buy: Evolve Together NYC Face Masks, $9.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Evolve Together

To Buy: Evolve Together Milan Face Masks, $9.