This Espadrille Brand Is Bringing the Centuries-Old Shoe Style Into 2020 as a Sneaker

Viscata, a Barcelona-based brand, is taking the espadrille into the new age for spring 2020.

The data-first company, which is currently exploring its retail presence in the United States, has released its spring collection of shoes online, ranging from $75 to $150.

FN spoke with Thomas Morris, the co-founder of the Viscata, on how the brand is combining centuries-old craftsmanship with modern footwear technology and marketing practices.

Tie-dye wedges from Viscata. CREDIT: Courtesy of Viscata.

“Were selling a heritage product that’s been made for centuries in a new way,” said Morris. He added that despite the espadrille’s modern appearance, its origins can be traced back to 14th-century Catalonia, Spain.

Multicolored jute wedges from Viscata. CREDIT: Courtesy of Viscata.

Viscata’s shoes are handmade by local artisans using natural materials that include chrome-free leather, cotton and rubber. For spring ’20, Morris said Viscata utilized data from customer reviews and trend forecasts as influences for its latest collection. One notable style for spring is the sneakerdrille, which is a combination of a sneaker and espadrille.

“The big thing we’re looking at is that the market is going toward sneakers and comfort, but those styles usually lack elegance,” said Morris. “So we’ve been working on a sneakerdrille which is a tennis-style comfort with an espadrille sole.”

The Viscata sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Viscata.

In addition to its sneakerdrille silhouette, which is offered in both beige and navy suede, Viscata’s spring ’20 collection includes espadrilles with tie-dye uppers, white soles and multi-colored jute.

Viscata white soled shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Viscata.

