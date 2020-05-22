Dansko Salutes Nurses On the Front Lines With Free Shoe Giveaway

Dankso, well known in health-care circles, is doing its part to support nurses on the frontlines.

Today, the company has launched an online giveaway, sending a free pair of its nursing shoes through an Instagram selection. During the event, running from May 22 at 9 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 24, one winner will be randomly chosen and notified via mail. Verification that winner is a nurse may be required in the form of a nurse’s badge or ID.

To participate, simply tag two friends @dansko on Instagram. The winner will receive one pair of shoes from the current collection with a total estimated value of $150. The giveaway is not associated with Instagram.

The company’s offering of nursing shoes includes its classic Work Wonders and XP 2.0 collections designed to help keep nurses safe on their feet with slip-resistant outsoles that have been tested on dry, wet and oily/wet surfaces. For enhanced comfort, they also feature removable footbeds and odor control technology. For nurses that do not require as many performance features, the Professional clogs do not feature slip-resistant bottoms.

All clogs, however, are designed with roomy toe boxes with plenty of wiggle room and anti-fatigue rocker bottoms that help propel the foot forward while providing shock absorption.

Since hospitals and health-care facilities have different uniform requirements, Dansko offers nursing shoes in a wide range of colors and patterns. There are also select styles for men as they increasingly join the profession.