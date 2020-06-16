Crocs Teams Up With Ruby Rose on Colorful Platform Clogs for LGBTQ Pride Month

Just in time for Pride Month, Crocs and Ruby Rose have partnered on an eye-catching new collaboration, the Just Love designed by Ruby Rose Crocs Classic Bae Clog.

The unique, limited-edition silhouette features a colorful marbling treatment that’s unique to each shoe, with removable black laces reading “Pride” in rainbow colors. The Classic Bae Clog features a 2.4-inch sole for added height, with textured details around the heel toe box and collar. The shoes are available to purchase now on the Crocs website with a $70 price tag.

A look at the Just Love designed by Ruby Rose Crocs Classic Bae Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To celebrate the collab, Crocs has announced a donation to GLAAD, a media advocacy organization that works to promote LGBTQ acceptance and create a world wherein everyone can live the life they love. In addition to its collab with Rose, Crocs is also offering rainbow-striped sandals and clogs — along with a selection of themed Jibbitz — as part of its 2020 Pride collection.

Ruby Rose wearing her new Crocs collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

This isn’t the first time that Crocs and Rose have teamed up. In October 2019, the actress teamed up with the brand on white clogs embellished with “Rose” and Jibbitz charms with ’90s throwback appeal, including a cassette tape, a boombox, a bat-emblazoned skateboard and an arcade machine.

Ruby Rose x Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Founded in 2002, Crocs has carved out a huge fan base for its foam clogs, and the company has become known for its buzzy collaborations. The label has teamed up with everyone from celebrities like Post Malone and Luke Combs to food brands including KFC and Peeps. The clog maker also has partnered with high-end labels including Christopher Kane and Balenciaga.

