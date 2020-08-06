Crocs Face Masks Are Inspired by Iconic Jibbitz Charms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs is getting in on the face masks action with designs inspired by the brand’s signature charms.

Crocs face masks come in packs of two, featuring one classic all-black design with the brand’s logo and another mask paying homage to Jibbitz charms like donuts, peace signs and more. The two-packs retail for $20 and can be found at Crocs.com now.

The brand created its masks using a soft cotton blend for full breathability as well as moisture-wicking capabilities; they are offered in one size fits most design for comfort for the whole family, too. The ear loops employ stretchy spandex so they won’t tug on the lobe and, best of all, they are machine washable for continuous use.

RELATED: Where You Can Still Buy Face Masks Right Now: J.Crew, Disney + More Designs.

Watch on FN

With its production of masks, Crocs joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Disney and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.

Ahead, shop fun Crocs face masks along with a few of FN’s top on-sale picks from the brand.

Crocs face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Donut Face Mask Pack, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Strawberry Face Mask Pack, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Peace Face Mask Pack, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Bayaband Tie-Dye Mania Flip Flop, $25 (was $35).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Kelli Sandal, $21 (was $35).