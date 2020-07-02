Best Cooling Face Masks for Even the Hottest of Days

If you haven’t tried a cooling face mask yet, they are about to become your new go-to for the season.

As the days get warmer, these cooling face masks continue to stay chilled thanks to unique fabrics and sweat-wicking abilities. Offered in a variety of shapes and designs, they protect your nose and mouth as a precaution against the current health crisis. Pick through a vast selection of face masks, neck gaiters, versatile head scarfs and even a two-in-one wrap and hat option.

For a continuously refreshing feel on even the hottest of days, FN rounded up a few of the top cooling face masks that are sure to keep you icy and comfortable.

Best Cooling Face Masks: Mission

As the weather warms up, you can help your body stay cool and safe with this neck gaiter from Mission. It rises up over the mouth and nose with its stretchy fabric, staying chilled for up to 2 hours. Providing UPF-50 sun protection, you can wear it in direct sunlight without worry.

Related Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Adds a Pop to Her Leggings & Chunky Sneakers Combo With a Bold Blue Mask Kristin Cavallari Does an Edgy Photoshoot in a Backless Metallic Dress That Matches Her Jewelry Line Ugg's New Summer Campaign Includes Chunky Combat Boots & More Fuzzy Slides

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

Watch on FN

Best Cooling Face Masks: Under Armour

Under Armour joined the face mask game with its design specially crafted for athletes and runners. Employing high-performance signature materials, a structured construction keeps the mask from sitting on the face and lip for added breathability. A water-resistant outer shell reduces moisture, an anti-microbial inner treatment keeps things fresh and an Iso-Chill fabric makes it feel cool to the touch even after hours of wear.

Under Armour UA Sportsmask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Best Cooling Face Masks: Tough Headwear

This cooling face mask is versatile in that it can be worn as a headband, neck scarf, gaiter and more with 12 different styling options. Its fabric keeps sweat away and has SPF 50 protecting capabilities for sunny days, coming in a mix of both bold and classic prints and shades.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Cooling Face Masks: Arctic Cool

This product is equipped with HydroFreeze X fabric that kicks into gear as soon as your body starts to warm up. It wicks away moisture and disperses it throughout so the material doesn’t become logged down, either. The chemical-free cooling design won’t fade after washes as UPF 50+capabilities protect the skin and evaporating technology allows for fast drying time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Cooling Face Masks: Jjyee

While other masks may slip down or fit a bit too loose, this design employs cutouts around the ears to stay put through any form of movement or exercise. Made with 100% soft ice silk, it fights off moisture and humidity and stands up against sunny and dusty settings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Cooling Face Masks: Achiou

Four-way stretch capabilities start this design off, followed by a breathable fabric that draws moisture right off your face and neck. The absorbent material includes proper ventilation to dissipate heat from the inside out even on the warmest of days.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Cooling Face Masks: Fantastic Zone

Wrap your full face in protection with these neck gaiter-style mask. Moisture-wicking and quick-dry fabric keep you constantly cool with over a dozen different ways it can be worn. With four-way stretch capabilities, it is UV protected with an adjustable back drawstring for a close fit as desired.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Cooling Face Masks: West Biking

Protect your whole face from sweat and the sun with this unique design from West Biking. It combines a face mask with a long-brimmed hat for doubled effects, all composed of a lycra fabric blended with hydrophobic ice filaments for a cooling sensation. it also offers UPF 50+ protection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.